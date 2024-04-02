Honouring those who served and sacrificed on Anzac Day in Taree

On Anzac Day we join our nation in honouring those who served and sacrificed.
It's now some 109 years since that day on April 25, 1915, the Australian and New Zealand soldiers faced their first major battle of World War 1.
They fought with endurance, courage, ingenuity, good humour and mateship - values we've come to know as the Anzac spirit, and values that live on in us today.
There's no greater way to honour our Anzacs and all who followed in their footsteps than attending an Anzac Day service and keeping the Anzac spirit alive.
Last Post Service
The ceremony will be conducted at the RSL Memorial at Club Taree on Wednesdaym, April 24 at 8pm. Visitors are invited to lay wreaths and floral tributes beside the Memorial Pool. An individual veteran's story will be told.
Dawn Service
The Anzac Dawn service will be held at the War Memorial in Fotheringham Park Taree on Thursday, April 25 starting 5.45am.. The Taree RSL recommends that participants arrive from 5.30am. The Gunfire breakfast will be held at Club Taree from 7am and breakfast is open to everyone to enjoy camaraderie with the veteran community. The breakfast is arranged and sponsored by Club Taree.
Anzac March
On Thursday, April 25 starting at 10am, participants will step off from Macquarie Street and proceed along Victoria Street to Pulteney Street and disperse on the river side of Fotheringham Park. Taree RSL encourages all ex-service, current serving, schools, family and friends to attend this year's event.
Commemoration Service
The Taree RSL will conduct the Commemoration Service at the War Memorial in Fotheringham Park Taree at 10.30 am following the march. This is a community event which will include a RAAF fly-past, wreath laying and music by the Club Taree Community Band.
For any further information please contact the Taree RSL Sub-branch, between 10am to 12pm Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays on phone 6552 1541.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.