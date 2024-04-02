Honouring those who served and sacrificed on Anzac Day in Taree

The Anzac Dawn service will be held at the War Memorial in Fotheringham Park Taree on Thursday, April 25 starting 5.45am.. The Taree RSL recommends that participants arrive from 5.30am. The Gunfire breakfast will be held at Club Taree from 7am and breakfast is open to everyone to enjoy camaraderie with the veteran community. The breakfast is arranged and sponsored by Club Taree.