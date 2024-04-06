Rural visions and excellence showcase annual summit

Challenges which face rural and regional communities will be the focus at this year's LGNSW Rural and Regional Summit 2024.
MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin and Cr Jeremy Miller will represent the region at the second summit, a one-day event in Sydney on Thursday, May 9.
The summit serves as a focal point for deliberating on the pressing challenges facing rural and regional communities.
Topics on this year's agenda include a review of the financial model for local government, case studies showcasing excellence in the rural and regional local government sector, panel discussion on the vision for rural and regional NSW, and updates from the NSW Reconstruction Authority.
With mayors, councillors, council staff and NSW Government representatives attending, the summit aims to foster collaborative solutions in order to bolster the socio-economic landscape of NSW's rural and regional areas.
The Rural and Regional Summit will be a crucial one-day event for mayors, councillors, general managers and senior council staff to come together to discuss the key issues affecting rural and regional communities in the lead up to the NSW State election, governance co-ordinator, Kathy Duggan says.
