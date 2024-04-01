All roads lead to Sydney congress

MidCoast Council deputy mayor, Alan Tickle, along with councillors, Dheera Smith and Paul Sandilands, will travel to Sydney in early June to attend the NSW Local Roads Congress 2024.
Cr Tickle will attend in his capacity as the Local Government NSW representative for the NSW Transport Directorate.
The congress will be held at Parliament House on Monday, June 3.
With this year's theme, Planning for the Future, the congress will cover a diverse range of topics including future freight, disaster recovery funding, integrated network planning, streets as share spaces, electric vehicles and asset AI updates.
While Cr Tickle's expenses would be funded by the NSW Transport Directorate, the bill for councillors Dheera Smith and Paul Sandilands would be picked up by MidCoast Council.
The registration fee was approximately $528 per participant, while accommodation would be approximately $360 per participant.
However, each staff registration includes a complimentary registration for a mayor or councillor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.