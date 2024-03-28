Police to be out in force for Easter weekend; double demerits apply

Police are encouraging motorists to look out for each other while travelling on NSW roads over the Easter long weekend as NSW Police launch Easter Operation 2024.
The state-wide operation which will run from Thursday, March 28 to Monday, April 1, is a highly visible police traffic operation with a focus on reducing road fatalities and road trauma.
Mid North Coast Police Traffic and Highway Patrol Acting Inspector Tswi Schutte said there would be an increase of local police on the road as well as deployments to the Mid North Coast area.
"[That's] mainly because of obviously the holiday traffic," he said.
"There's an influx of people to the coastal towns so we expect some traffic congestion particularly around Coffs Harbour and also on the Pacific Highway
"The message we want to get out is that people are well rested, they address their fatigue, take plenty of breaks and just take your time getting to your destination."
Double-demerit points will be in force during the Easter period for speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone and motorcycle helmet offences.
Officers will also be targeting other high-risk driver behaviour, including the Four Ds: drink, drug, dangerous and distracted driving.
In 2023, seven people lost their lives during the Easter long weekend and as of midnight March 26, 81 people have lost their lives on NSW roads so far this year.
Road Trauma Support Group spokesperson Roxanne Arnold, whose husband was killed in a crash in 2019, would like everyone to think about the impact one wrong choice can have on the road.
"People think road trauma will never happen to them - but it can - one bad decision can have a lifetime of impacts for victims, their families and their friends," she said.
"Please think about the choices you make when you get behind the wheel, so that no one has to experience a missing family member or friend at their table this Easter."
Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism, Yasmin Catley said the message this Easter it to slow down, pay attention and drive to the conditions.
"Everyone has a role to play to ensure we all return home safely this long weekend," she said.
"Police will be out across all our major roads, highways and local streets targeting bad behaviour.
"We want everyone to enjoy the break, but please drive carefully, and more importantly return home to your loved ones safely."
In addition to the police operation, this will be the first Easter break that Transport for NSW has deployed drones to monitor traffic at key pinch points on the network.
Transport for NSW Acting Chief Customer Officer Roger Weeks said this aerial advantage allows teams to keep a close eye on the network and manage traffic flow.
"We'll have traffic monitoring drones up keeping an eye on conditions along key routes, relaying live information back to the Transport Management Centre to help identify and clear issues quickly," Mr Weeks said.
"We actively push real-time updates out to Live Traffic and navigation apps, but people can stay one step ahead by avoiding travel at peak times."
Visit https://www.nsw.gov.au/holidayplanning and for the latest real-time traffic information download the Live Traffic NSW app or visit https://www.livetraffic.com.
