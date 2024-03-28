Enjoying the journey

That's where my first lesson ended and some time in the very near future I had a 1960s model Mini Minor (about $300), much closer to the ground and much harder to roll. The ignition button was on the floor, and I could view the road passing under me around the four-on-the floor gear stick which moved with the engine mount. It had a cassette player and leather buckles holding the hood down. And it cornered like it was on rails - generally when a road sign advised the speed for a certain bend, say 60kph, I could do that in miles per hour. The speedo was in miles per hour so I was constantly calculating - 36 miles per hour was roughly 60kph.