Tribute: In memory of Ted Hill, a life lived large

Sing loudly
Love deeply
Travel often, and
Live everyday as if it is your last.
The mantra by which Ted Hill lived his life.
Ted, Edwin Robert Hill, was farewelled by family and friends at a service at St John's Anglican Church, Taree on February 16. He died at home surrounded by his family on February 11.
The following tribute is taken from the eulogy prepared by Ted's children, Christine, Geoff and Carolyn.
Edwin Robert Hill, Ted, was born in Melbourne on March 6, 1935 to mother Ellen May and father Herbert Richard Edwin Hill, followed by his sister Margaret.
The family moved to Fairlight in Sydney due to the war and along came his youngest sister, Heather.
He attended Manly West Public School and walked to school from his house, about three miles. Like most children in the war years, he didn't wear shoes to school, as shoes were very expensive due to most of the leather being utilised by the Army.
He changed schools and attended Balgowlah Public School and finished fifth and sixth class with teachers he admired and respected. Ted took on odd jobs for pocket money, newspaper run, bakery, milk run and even delivering block ice.
On Sundays he sang in the choir at St Matthew's Church, Manly and would practice his hymns as he walked his paper run, earning him the title of the "Singing Paperboy" of Fairlight.
He attended Manly Boys High and had many interests including rugby and sailing. Sailing played a big part in his life, reconstructing a sailing boat with his father who was well versed due to his occupation as a shipwright.
Ted reached the pinnacle of sailing at the age of 17, completing the Sydney to Hobart race in a boat called the Wanderer. Before this race he sailed the vessel from Hobart and arrived in Sydney on Christmas Day just prior to the race starting.
Rugby played a pivotal role early in Ted's life. His sister Margaret required a date for a formal occasion and Ted introduced one of his rugby mates, Peter Bedford. Peter married Margaret. Ted's younger sister had to travel a little further to find her love, she married John Canning from the other side of the ditch, New Zealand.
Ted left school early and had a variety of jobs but, realising that a school certificate was mandatory in seeking a better future, he attended night school catching the ferry across the harbour and completing his studies.
Ted was enlisted in the army and performed national service. He developed a desire to take to the air and started at the roots by becoming part of the Qantas ground crew being stationed in the Cocos Islands for some time.
In the background there was a lovely young lady, Janet Cobb, a member of the church who also taught Sunday school.
Wanting to still take to the air with Qantas, Ted joined the cabin crew. He had many eventful flights. There were no packaged meals in the day Ted was cabin crew and during one of his flights while cooking eggs there was severe turbulence and Ted ended up coated with eggs earning him the name of 'Eggs Hill'. Another time the beautiful actress Elizabeth Taylor pulled the curtain back and requested a G&T, only issue being she did not have a stitch of clothing on according to Ted.
Ted planned to marry Jan in 1959 but this was accelerated after receiving a basing as part of the first Qantas posting to England, which allowed both of them to travel to England. There was a "little package of joy" that was delivered in 1960. Ted received a telegram in Rome, while on a fight stopover, which stated he was the proud father of a little baby "boy", so it was much to his surprise on return that he was greeted with daughter Christine.
Dad had a heart as vast as the universe. He loved unconditionally, gave generously, and forgave easily.- Ted Hill's children
During their time in England, they travelled across many countries adding to Ted's wealth of knowledge.
They returned to Sydney in July 1960 to settle in Manly. Ted left Qantas and became the proprietor of BP Cygnet Service Station at Dee Why, adding a range of mechanical services to the station. Somehow, with all his work commitments and running a 24-hour service station, Jan informed Ted there was another baby on the way and along came Carolyn in 1962.
This was the start of the next chapter of Ted's colourful life. He now had a support team of family, a group of wonderful women, his beautiful wife Jan, Nana May and Grandma Dot. They kept the home front and business running.
The service station business was going great until BP informed Ted they would not renew the lease, so with a sad goodbye to the station, Ted went searching for his next adventure. An opportunity presented itself with Bennett and Barkell as a rep selling car parts up and down the coast.
The family moved to Taree in 1965, renting a house from Mrs Storm in Victoria Street. This started Ted's love affair with Taree. Crossing the Martin Bridge looking up the beautiful Manning River he had a glimpse of the sailing boats in the distance and after taking a walk along the riverbank, his affiliation with the VS sailing club began. He served as commodore, president and treasurer for many years and was awarded a life membership in 1979. Jan, following suit, becoming a member of the ladies' auxiliary.
He went on to become national president of the VS Sailing Association.
These were fun times had within the club with film nights with the 16mm film on the Bell and Howell projector, formal balls and dance nights, including The Yippee Hippy Aquarius nights and Western Nights.
Ted loved an occasion to dress up and this was not limited to his Taree Arts Council performances. The Howards, Hobsons, Minns, Plunketts, Cooks, Thurlings, Pollocks, Richardsons and Wallys, to name a few, also knew how to have a great time when getting together.
When the Mighty Manning was in flood there were always many hands-on deck to remove the sailing boats and fingers crossed that the building would not be washed away.
Ted saw many floods during his time which led him to purchase one of the first blocks on Bays Hill beyond the reach of floodwaters. The family home was built by Bill Howard, one of Ted's longtime loyal friends. Bill was under pressure to complete the new home due to the surprising news that a third addition was on the way. Meanwhile Ted's father was hoping for an heir to carry on the Hill name and to the screams of delight a son, Geoffrey completed the family.
Not happy with idling along he added another gear and went full throttle to find something where he thought he could make an impact. His involvement with the Manning River Aquatic Association was legendary taking on positions of president, promotions officer and was the voice of the aquatic parade along with taking on the unenviable task of pit controller.
Ted was involved with many other organisations such as the Lions club, Taree Arts Council, vintage motorcycle club, vintage car club, Anglican Men's Dinners, RSPCA Million Paws Walk and the RSL Sub-branch. Ted's employment history was as equally impressive, W E Griffiths, Ted Hill Marine, Mackie Electric, Eggins Myway Tours and Lyn Pullen World Travel with travel a permanent fixture throughout his life.
Ted filled his home with music and song and often retired to his organ to play music when family and friends gathered and talked. Music was a means for Ted to connect and entertain children and adults of all ages, a legacy that became embedded in the Hill family lives.
There is no question Ted missed his calling as a car mechanic and enthusiast. His knowledge, passion and mechanical skill ability was next level. His children were always the apprentices.
His mind was an endless anthology of stories. With every visit there was a new story, a new adventure, a new country, a new celebrity and a new lesson in life. He was the ultimate trivia anchorman - geography, wars, rivers, songs, history, and general knowledge.
Birthdays, weddings, christenings, graduations, openings, Anzac Day events, dinners, luncheons and parades - Ted would not only attend with pride and energy. He would take the time to go through his wardrobe to select pants, jackets, ties, hats, badges and scarfs that would resonate with the occasion and make a 'one of a kind' guest.
His home was his shrine to a lifetime of travel adventures, unique souvenirs, teddy bears and photos. His bar is an array of spirits, alcohol and drinking vessels from around the world. His walls are lined with snapshots of experiences, personal achievements.
Heavily invested in the $200 million Powerball draw, one of his granddaughters asked Ted what he would spend his winnings on. 'I would buy Taree,' he said.
Ted's musical talent and love of Taree is embellished in the family famous song he wrote for the Taree Song Competition.
Ted loved unconditionally, gave generously, and forgave easily.
Ted's children concluded their tribute with a thankyou.
"Over the past 12 months and in particular the last six months, Dad's enormous strength and determination shone through as each day became a challenge. Our Dad 'Top Gun' had many wing men, Dr Ghaly, Dr Jacques Hill, Dr Georgia Richie, Dr Rachael Chan and Michael Kent. We wish to give a special mention to our amazing, caring, professional Community Health Nurses, both Wound Care and Palliative Care. You are true angels; you made a difference and enabled him to remain at home. Your creativity with Dad's dressings to produce a Picasso or Rembrandt always bought much laughter, thanks to Narelle's wicked sense of humour"
When I think of Uncle Ted I think of boats, the Manning, and ridiculously large yank tanks cruising through a country town where they had no right to be.
From the moment you met him you realised Uncle Ted wasn't just larger than life, he made life larger. Larger for our family. Larger for the community he treasured so much and served so faithfully. Larger indeed, for anyone lucky enough to come into is orbit.
My mum, Heather, adored her big brother. Eight years older than mum - she arrived a little later than Margaret and Ted - by the time she had grown into a young teenager, her big brother Ted was globe-trotting on the Connies, a lifestyle as glamorous as anything Hollywood could bring to life on the silver screen.
The world was his oyster, but when he came to settling down, Taree became his world. And in doing so, for me, an only child, Taree became a magical place far from suburban Sydney. Ted the ringmaster of a summer circus, Aunty Jan's ginger beer, and my cousins Chris, Carolyn and Geoff introducing me to a different way of life.
Christmases were a highlight, Mum, Dad and myself, Nanna and Poppa and kids galore - often billeted in an old caravan parked on the street.
He showed a city kid how to drive a boat, catch a flathead. And then, at the end of long hot sunny days, all of us sunburned, he showed off his talent on the organ.
If there was one thing Ted nurtured more than anything else, it was family. And no matter where we were - whether the Cannings were in Sydney, New York or London, he never let you forget it.
So, when he should have rightfully been well retired, Ted was leading tours around the world, landing eventually in his second spiritual home, London, where my mum had come across from New York, and he showed mum, my then fiancé Gill and I the town like he had never left.
But Taree always drew him back. The family, the river. His community. When my son, Rupert, wanted to learn more about his heritage, Ted spent hours compiling the Hill family history for him.
There is one lasting memory - the smile on Ted's face as he shared being awarded an OAM with his children and grandchildren. The pride in that recognition extends far beyond family. Far beyond community. And far beyond Taree.
Thanks for being who you are Uncle Ted. God bless you, darling Uncle Ted.
