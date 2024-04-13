Tribute: In memory of Ted Hill, a life lived large

Ted saw many floods during his time which led him to purchase one of the first blocks on Bays Hill beyond the reach of floodwaters. The family home was built by Bill Howard, one of Ted's longtime loyal friends. Bill was under pressure to complete the new home due to the surprising news that a third addition was on the way. Meanwhile Ted's father was hoping for an heir to carry on the Hill name and to the screams of delight a son, Geoffrey completed the family.

