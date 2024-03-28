Local Achievement Award for commitment to seniors and health

Manning resident Narelle Collins was honoured with a Local Achievement Award for her valuable community contributions as part of the 2024 NSW Seniors Festival.
Tanya Thompson, Member for Myall Lakes presented Narelle with her award at the 2024 Myall Lakes Senior's Concert held in Taree on Tuesday, March 26.
Narelle's story is one of resilience, compassion, and dedication to her community.
Despite facing medical challenges, Narelle has served the Manning Valley Seniors Citizens Association since 2011, and is now currently the president.
"Narelle has led the association through tough times, increasing membership and providing important social connections, particularly crucial during the pandemic," Mrs Thompson said.
Beyond her commitment to seniors, Mrs Collins has been a dedicated member and president of the Taree LungNet Support Group for an impressive 14 years, supporting those with lung issues and donating to healthcare facilities.
Additionally, Mrs Collins also serves on the Manning Local Health Committee at Manning Base Hospital, furthering her commitment to community health.
"I congratulate Mrs Collins who has significantly enhanced the lives of seniors and individuals facing health challenges in the Manning region.
"Thank you for your contributions Narelle, and congratulations on this well-deserved recognition. Your impact on the Manning community is immeasurable."
The Local Achievement Awards were among an array of events taking place across the state as part of the 2024 NSW Seniors Festival, which enables older people to engage with each other, their community, and services.
