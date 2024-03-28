Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/News

The story of (Mr) Bo (jangles)

March 28 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Meet Bo (BoJangles) a good-looking 12-month-old great dane x Catahoula leopard dog who was taken in by Sweet Pea Animal Rescue in January after being found wandering around the Cedar Party area.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.