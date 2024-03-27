Tinonee Topics: Wallamba CWA Branch celebrates 60th birthday

Tuesday, March 25 was a big celebration for the members of Wallamba CWA as they marked the 60th birthday since their formation in 1964.
Sadly, none of the original members who were present at that first meeting are still alive, one of which was my mum Mrs Cicely Digby, however a number of members who had joined over the ensuing years made up the 30 guests who gathered at the current meeting place of the branch, the Uniting Church Hall, Nabiac.
Special guest included Mid North Coast CWA Group vice president Vivienne Beaumont of Wingham Branch along with representatives from Wingham, Bulahdelah, Lake Cathie-Hastings, Forster, Gloucester Day and Gloucester Evening Branches and our own Wallamba Branch.
The hall had on display photo albums, compiled by member Pam, of events that had taken place over the years and pride of place was the birthday cake decorated in the CWA colours of blue, gold and white, which had been made and decorated by the Nabiac Bakery.
The honour of cutting the cake fell on Wallamba's current president, Margaret Weller assisted by the branch's mentor Topsy Roberts from Lake Cathie-Hastings Branch.
Past secretary Pam Muxlow read a brief outline of the branch from its beginning in 1964 to the 2000s.
It was good to have with us a couple of men folk, "honorary members" who have always supported their women folk with events held by the branch.
A delicious finger food lunch along with the scones, jam and cream for which CWA is well known were enjoyed over lots of chatter and memories of the days gone by.
Students and staff will break for term two on Thursday, and enjoy the Easter break of four days before returning again until Friday, April 12 when the autumn school holidays will begin.
NAPLAN was held for years three and five last week and all tried their best despite a few nerves.
The big Easter raffle is being drawn today so hope the lucky winner will enjoy the great basket of goodies. There will also be an Easter Hat Parade beginning at 10.15am under the COLA along with the draw of the raffle and announcement of the winners of the Easter Colouring Competition.
Stewart House, which has been supported by public schools for many years (even when my children were in primary school), with some 1600 public school children getting a much needed break from their current circumstances, is again being supported with all Stewart House donation drive envelopes to be returned to the school office by Thursday, May 9.
Planning has begun for the Stage Two excursion which will be held at the Great Aussie Bush Camp in term three.
Many thanks to long time friends Cheryl and Peter who gave me tickets to attend The Good Old Days of Rock and roll due to their having to go interstate. I was able to take another friend, Jan, with me and we both had a great time along with the other audience members, including a number from Tinonee, at the sold out performance. Noticed quite a few folk that we both knew and we all relived our days of growing up in the 60s and 70s with the audience participation.
The performers, well known from their appearances on Bandstand and other musical TV shows, lived up to everyone's expectations.
Congratulations to The MEC for bringing these types of performances to our part of the state, as not everyone can get to the "big smoke" to see them.
Thanks to MidCoast Council for taking recent action to fill up the potholes in Claxton Street, near the little blue bridge heading to Wingham and along the Tinonee to Wingham Road. It is much appreciated and makes driving a little easier. Notice also that they have painted lines and turning indicators on the entrance to Alpine Drive subdivision.
