Tinonee Topics: Wallamba CWA Branch celebrates 60th birthday

Many thanks to long time friends Cheryl and Peter who gave me tickets to attend The Good Old Days of Rock and roll due to their having to go interstate. I was able to take another friend, Jan, with me and we both had a great time along with the other audience members, including a number from Tinonee, at the sold out performance. Noticed quite a few folk that we both knew and we all relived our days of growing up in the 60s and 70s with the audience participation.