Easter weather should be okay for anglers despite some showers

THE weather looks like being okay for angling this Easter weekend, although there could be a few showers.
Meanwhile pearl perch and trag continue to bite well from the northern grounds.
Snapper have been boated from the southern grounds at Old Bar, from close to the beach.
Bonito and mac tuna are taking trolled lures but Spanish and spotted mackerel have not yet shown up.
The beaches have fished poorly as the schools of tailor have moved up the coast.
A couple of mulloway to 12kgs were caught from the end of the sea wall at Harrington during the week, so there still some mulloway in our area.
Flathead are being caught around Croki and further up-stream. Soft plastics are the way to go with these fish.
Good bream are being caught at night from the river wall on yabbies and bonito strips.
Luderick have been caught during the day on green weed. Some nice mud crabs have been trapped in the lower parts of the river.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.