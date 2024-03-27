Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Top day on home track for Taree trainers

By Greg Pritchard
March 27 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TAREE trainers were among the spoils at the Manning River Race Club meeting on Tuesday, with three of them training winners at their home track.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.