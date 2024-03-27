Top day on home track for Taree trainers

TAREE trainers were among the spoils at the Manning River Race Club meeting on Tuesday, with three of them training winners at their home track.
The assault began in the opening race, the Stacks Law Firm Country Boosted Maiden Handicap over 1300 metres, when Matthew Robinson produced Mosgiel Daisy to win.
Promising apprentice jockey Mollie Fitzgerald rode an intelligent race on the three-year-old filly, letting her settle down in fifth place in the six-horse field rather than chase the pace.
Fitzgerald then brought Mosgiel Daisy to the outside rounding the home turn, avoiding any chance of being blocked for a run, and she quickly rounded up the leaders before racing away to win by 1.21 lengths as the $3.10 favourite.
Teighan Worsnop, the new apprentice for the Milligan stable after moving up from Albury, was forced to race wide from barrier 10 but was able to find cover in the three-wide line.
It was evident as the field moved towards the home turn that Santatime was going to be very hard to beat as he moved up quickly while still appearing to have plenty left in the tank.
Santatime raced clear soon after straightening and went on to win by 1.16 lengths as a $3.80 chance.
Milligan was bullish going into the race about Santatime's chances as the horse was stepping up to what looked like being the perfect distance for him.
He had told Manning River Times readers: "Santatime is my best hope for Tuesday's meeting. He's going well in his work at home and the mile should suit him very nicely. He's been looking for that distance. It'll be a wet track, but that won't bother him."
Milligan was spot on. Nothing, including the Heavy 8 track conditions, bothered Santatime as he delivered a very early Christmas present for the in-form trainer's followers. Forget Christmas in July, it was Christmas in late March!
Wayne Wilkes completed the hat-trick for local trainers when he sent out Cool Duke to easily win race five, the Elsmere Pastoral Country Boosted Class 1 Handicap over 1250 metres.
The four-year-old gelding was ridden by Wilkes's daughter, apprentice Shae Wilkes, who was determined to lead on the horse and obviously for good reason.
Cool Duke loved it highballing out in front and the four-year-old gelding just kept on going to win by 3.45 lengths as a $6 chance.
It was only the second career start for Cool Duke and he has won both times.
