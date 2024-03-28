Easter Saturday market at Lansdowne Hall

Come along to the Easter Saturday Lansdowne Community Hall Market this weekend from 8am to noon at 27 Cundle Road, Lansdowne.
There will be lots of stalls with lots of bargains from crochet toys, wooden toys and other wooden works, painted milk cans, lots of home baked cakes, slices, pickles and jams, jewellery, craft, plants, new and pre-loved items, craft items and lots more. Raffle and lucky door prizes are on offer.
There will be free entertainment with Heath Watts performing his wonderful music.
Morning teas and barbecue available.
Come along on March 30 and find yourself a bargain from one or more of the stalls, sit and have morning tea and listen to Heath's music, and get a sausage sandwich from the barbie on your way home. If you have visitors over the weekend, bring them along.
New stallholders are welcome and first time stall holders are free. Stall sites $10.
The money raised goes towards the upkeep and maintenance of our hall.
Phone 6556 7146 for bookings and further information.
Lansdowne Open Music held the monthly show last weekend at the Lansdowne Community Hall with around 70 people attending to watch 11 artists perform for them.
There were two new faces amongst the performers, Brian Irvine and Lindsay Jordan. Both gentlemen were impressed with our show and will be returning.
A great day was had by all with the kitchen and Ron and Steve on the barbecue being kept busy throughout the day.
The next show will be held on Sunday, April 28.
