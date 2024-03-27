Power boat officials hope for a late rush of entries for Easter Spectacular

TAREE Powerboat Club officials are hoping for a late rush of entries for this weekend's Easter Spectacular.
Club secretary Laurie Dege said earlier this week that entries are well down.
"At this stage we have 33 and that's disappointing,'' Mr Dege said.
He said that's half the usual number. Mr Dege added that entries would be accepted up until Saturday morning.
He blamed the proliferation of events around the state and interstate this weekend for the downturn.
"There's events popping up all over the place,'' he said.
Despite this the Taree program will still run over Saturday and Sunday, starting at 9am on both days.
Saturday's major races include the Liberty Cup, the Barry Chaplin and a 6 litre challenge. Sunday's program will feature the Geoff Stephenson Memorial, the Vic Currie Invitational, the Commodore's Cup and the final event, the King of the River.
Mr Dege said there will be some fast boats in action over the day, headed by six Blown Alcohol Displacement (BAD) boats and four GP Hyrdos. One, GP 101, will be racing for the first time.
GP 101 was the boat driven by Victorian champion Grant Harrison. It was involved in a spectacular crash here that resulted in Harrison having to be rescued from the upended boat.
"A group from Tamworth bought the wreckage and have spent the last three years rebuilding it,'' Mr Dege explained.
"This will basically be their first major outing. It's going to be a big learning curve for them.''
GP 101 will be driven by Ben Clarke.
Harrison will also make the trip north to drive GP 1 and is expected to be among the dominant drivers.
Another hydroplane from Victoria, Desperado, driven by Liam Holley, will also be racing.
Ryan McIntosh from Wingham in the 6 litre Lock 'n Load will lead the local charge.
A newcomer to powerboat racing, Evan Brawn, will be driving Hobo, formerly raced by Jim McFarlane.
"Evan is a former rally car driver and he's now trying his hand at powerboats,'' Mr Dege said.
Mr Dege added there'll be a number of Manning juniors racing in the formula futures events.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.