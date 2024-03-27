Get ready for TasteFest on the Manning 2024

Prepare your stomachs, it's fast coming up to TasteFest on the Manning time.
This year the popular craft beer, wine and food festival returns to Queen Elizabeth Park on Saturday, April 6 from 10am to 8pm.
The Duck Race returns again this year and has a prize of $1000 for first duck. Tickets are $5 which will be on sale leading up to the race which will be at 2.30pm.
Entertainment for the kids will include Troppo Bob, The Balancing Guy, a jumping castle and obstacle course, and face painting. There will be an art display done by some local children.
Live music on the RiverStage featuring local musicians will run all day.
Entry to TasteFest is $2, with lucky gate prizes going off until 6pm. Items for the lucky gate are donated by Hot n Tasty 4 U, Bucket Brewery, Louies Que, The Lolly Lady, and Shatterwood - special teas and chilli oil.
"We are very excited to have a TasteFest merchandise tent there for the first-time selling t-shirts, hats, stubby holders, and glasses," a spokesperson said.
Pets are not allowed at TasteFest.
TasteFest is run by the Taree Lions Club.
TasteFest on the Manning will launch with a Producers' Gala Dinner on Friday evening, April 5, hosted by Taree Quota.
The dinner will be held in the Waterfront Pavilion at the Exchange Hotel, overlooking the mighty Manning River commencing at 6 pm.
The chef for the evening is Laurent Gonfond - a renowned local French chef.
The dinner will consist of a three-course menu, including a complimentary glass of champagne on arrival. No BYO - alcohol will be for sale on the night.
These tickets sold out in a flash last year, so get your ticket early and don't miss out. Book online at tastefest.com.au.
There will also be an auction at the Producers' Dinner, with some wonderful items to be auctioned.
