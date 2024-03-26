Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Old Bar business and community group briefed on airstrip centenary

By Ian Dimmock
March 27 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Old Bar-Manning Point Business and Community Association (OBMP) last monthly meeting was well attended with a number of people associated with the Old Bar heritage airstrip present.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.