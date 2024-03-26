Old Bar business and community group briefed on airstrip centenary

The Old Bar-Manning Point Business and Community Association (OBMP) last monthly meeting was well attended with a number of people associated with the Old Bar heritage airstrip present.
On completion of normal business, Peter Horsburgh, president of the centenary committee, gave a presentation of what is being considered to commemorate the centenary of the airstrip in 2025.
The committee is seeking advice from the OBMP as to a suitable date that does not clash with any other major events.
There is much planning work to take place before a program is settled on. It is likely that other organisations will be invited to support the event.
Good Friday will see Stations of the Cross enacted once again at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Hall Street, Old Bar.
It will be conducted in the grounds of the church, weather permitting, otherwise in the church itself, commencing at 10am.
This is an ecumenical event, so is always very well attended.
The Old Bar Manning Point Business and Community Association (OBMP) held its first business lunch last Thursday at Flow Bar.
There was a very good roll-up, including some business owners and operators who are not yet members of the association.
Business NSW MidCoast representatives provided advice regarding the tangible benefits of being a member of a chamber of commerce, which includes the OBMP.
OBMP president, Jodie Querubin, says she is very pleased with this first business lunch and has had indications from some of those present that they intend to join.
