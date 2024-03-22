Lasting friendships bridging time and distance

Almost 10 years ago now we met in Dubai (today's picture is of me, in front of one of the tallest buildings in the world, but you will have to take my word for it). She and her partner were living in Abu Dhabi, my daughter and I were headed to England where my daughter was attending and addressing a couple of conferences. Looking back, it was quite special meeting on the other side of the world, in a country that was so everyday for her and so foreign for us. There's a photo of us in a Dubai shopping mall which has a indoor ski slope (of course). Despite her and her partner's local knowledge, we still couldn't find mojitos with actual alcohol in them. Dry Dubai.