Two Mid North Coast acts support major US country music star on world tour

Two music acts with connections to the Mid North Coast have been chosen to support major American Country Music star, Kip Moore, on his upcoming Australian tour.
The Nomad World Tour will stop in Sydney, Newcastle, Adelaide, Melbourne, Canberra, Thirroul and Brisbane through September and October 2024.
Wingham-born Australian country music singer, James Johnston, will feature as a special guest on the World Tour in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.
Australia's Indie folk trio, Sons of the East, will also join the tour for Sydney, Newcastle, Adelaide, Melbourne and Canberra.
Sons of the East guitarist and banjo player, Daniel Wallage, spent many hours working and writing music on the family farm at Mooral Creek, near Wingham, according to father Mark Wallage.
"All the boys have been to visit the farm," Mr Wallage said.
Sons of the East are currently on an Australian tour themselves until April, before heading back over to Europe for a for a run of 28 shows starting in May, with a US Tour anticipated for the second half of 2024.
James Johnston also has Australian tour dates in the calendar this year with a gig at the Country Fest in Bloomsbury coming up on March 30 and his Raised Like That tour in November with Tamworth chosen as his second stop.
Johnstons' Raised Like That Album made history as Australia's largest debut Country album and is number one on the ARIA top 20 Australian Albums for both all genres and for Country albums.
Kip Moore's return to Australia follows is headline act at CMC Rocks in 2023 in Ipswich and sold out sideshows in Melbourne and Sydney.
The multi-platinum singer-songwriter was also recently added to the line-up for Savannah in the Round music festival held in Mareeba, in the Cairns Hinterland, on October 12.
Frontier Touring members can access presale tickets from 4pm local time on March 25.
The general sale begins at 4pm local time on March 27, for more information visit frontiertouring.com/kipmoore
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.