Mid Coast water wiser hub launched on World Water Day

MidCoast Council marks this year's World Water Day with the launch of the Water Wiser Hub.
The new online resource provides a range of useful tips and tools to help Mid-Coast residents save water inside and outside their homes.
MidCoast Council water and systems executive manager, Marnie Coates said World Water Day was the perfect time to launch the hub.
"World Water Day is all about raising awareness about the importance of water and that's essentially what our Water Wiser Hub is about as well," Ms Coates said.
The new hub has a range of great features including a water use calculator, discounts off a variety of Hoselink water-saving devices, and a bunch of useful tips to help people save water in different parts of their house.
Ms Coates said much like council's online waste education resource, Re-imagine Waste, the Water Wiser Hub will continue to evolve and expand over time, but it was exciting to be able to offer the community access to a range of water efficiency advice in one place.
"One of the things we consistently heard when we were developing our recent long-term water strategy, Our Water Our Future 2050, was that we needed to keep educating our community about the importance of using water sustainably," Ms Coates said.
"Our new Water Wiser Hub is one of a number of initiatives we've been working on to help empower our community members to make sustainable, water efficient choices, and it's something we'll continue to focus on into the future."
To check out the Water Wiser Hub, visit https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/water-wiser-hub
World Water Day is an annual United Nations Observance held on March 22.
It celebrates water and raises awareness of the 2.2 billion people living without access to safe water.
To find out more, visit https://www.unwater.org/our-work/world-water-day
