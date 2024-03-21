Third time lucky for Blueys Beach development

Following three public consultations and two amendments councillors have agreed to the development of a 70 lot Torrens title subdivision in Blueys Beach.
Before the meeting MidCoast Council senior development planner, Craig Wilkinson also asked councillors to consider the cost to council if an appeal was made to Land and Environment Court in the event of a knock-back.
At the March monthly ordinary meeting on Wednesday (March 20) councillors consented to an amended 70 lot subdivision of 64 residential lots, one commercial lot, one conservation lot, three drainage/reserve lots and public car parking.
In the 18 months since the DA was lodged more than 400 submissions were received from the community, largely objecting to the proposal.
However, following plan modifications, these objections fell by 40 per cent.
"The proponent has exhibited a refreshing and somewhat rare propensity to consult with the community to listen to, respond and adhere to the guidance offered by council professional planning staff," deputy mayor Alan Tickle said.
"In 17 years I have served local government I can say that I don't often see this occurring," Cr Tickle said.
"I commend the community for expressing their concerns, but I especially commend the response of the proponent."
Cr Tickle said as many as 52 respondents out of the latest 130 supported the modified DA.
"It would be reasonable to hypothesis that those 52 responders saw the wide reaching positives the development will have on the local community; the economy, the potential for enhanced services, a commercial lot, enhanced public infrastructure such as transport assets like a roundabout, but in particular the additional parking spaces offered by this development.
"The objectors can take heart that they have been respected and heard."
The underlying situation about development in the Great Lakes area is the lack of it, Cr David West said.
Cr West said development was constrained by Wallis Lake, state forests and national parks.
"So the only way the population in that area can grow is with controlled, well planned development," he said.
"My concern is that without development there certainly isn't going to be any improvement in the economic growth of the Great Lakes area.
"Without development you don't have doctors, you don't have nurses, you don't have fire brigades nor police, no ambulance or SES because without the population base there are no people to service those industries."
"Going through the criteria it was compliant, it did make sense and there has been changes, and I understand change can be scary," Cr Katheryn Stinson said.
"But, just because we don't want something is not grounds enough to knock a DA back," Cr Stinson said.
"Hypothetically if we were to knock this development back today the developers can exercise their right to go to the Land and Environment Court."
