Flathead on the move up river

FLATHEAD have moved up-river after spawning and can be caught in the Lansdowne River, up around Croki and Cundletown.
There are plenty of fish up-river past Taree. Flathead are taking soft plastic lures, hard bodies and bait.
There are thousands of small undersized bream along the river wall at Harrington and they are taking any baits on offer during the day.
At night there is a good chance of picking up a few decent-sized fish on yabbie or bonito baits. Small (legal-sized) luderick are in numbers up around the gantry and they are being caught on green weed during the day,
Outside anglers are scoring plenty of pearl perch from the northern grounds but snapper are hard to find at present.
Bonito and large slimy mackerel are plentiful to catch for bait. Some long tail tuna have also been boated by those trolling lures.
Tailor are still biting from the beaches and rocks. The northern end of Crowdy beach is fishing best.
