Telstra keeps Lansdowne community informed

Janine Friedrich, the local Community Recovery Officer, has forwarded on to us information she has received from Telstra regarding the difficulties our community has been experiencing for some time. It reads as follows.
"'The performance on our Vincents Lookout tower has improved significantly since the antenna tilts in early February and customers should notice an improvement in mobile service that is consistent with the experience prior to the original upgrade in November 2023.
"There may be some customers that continue to experience a degradation in service in which case, we encourage them to make contact with us.
"We have noticed a significant decrease in call volumes and reports of faults from the region post the meeting.
"I have spoken with the Optus Regional Manager who has also confirmed there are no reported faults with their facility at Vincents Lookout
"Lansdowne is being used as a case study for our back of house (BOH)/contact centre teams in managing complaints that relate to broader community outages/faults. I don't have any further tangible updates to share on this, but I have another meeting in early April to confirm what processes the BOH teams have implemented.
"Our network engineer Dave (who was in attendance at the meeting) has resolved all individual issues reported on the night. If you receive any additional escalations, please let me know and I will pass these along to Dave.
"The tower in Cundletown is live and has improved the network experience in Cundletown and along the Pacific Highway, importantly, it has alleviated congestion off the Vincents Lookout tower.
"A slight clarification to the information that was provided during the meeting last month, the Cundletown tower is both 4G and 5G not 4G only as I had originally stated.
"We are planning a community check-in tour to towns across the Manning Valley in late May/early June and I will be in touch with you once these dates are confirmed.
"To ensure customers get the best connectivity solutions for their individual needs, we encourage the use of the Regional Tech Hub.
"Our teams are continuing to monitor the network in this region and will be able to perform remote changes if required.
"Please send through any dissatisfied customer details and we'll investigate."
A small group of community members attended the 'resilience' meeting held at the Lansdowne Community Hall on Tuesday evening.
At the meeting were Maria Frazer, coordination officer for preparedness and recovery group, Beth Field, assistant officer for preparedness and recovery group and Belinda Wilson, community Capability officer for SES. They were there to assist us with invaluable information and to give us knowledge on how we could commence setting up an effective information hub for our community.
The meeting was held to discuss the importance of developing a network within our community to be able to support each other and share accurate, up to date information during any future crisis like floods and fires which we have suffered in the past; also
If there is a good structure of information available, it could make for safer and even early enough time to get livestock and machinery to higher ground.
We would also be able to check on neighbours who may not be able to leave their property without difficulties.
It could also help with recovery after the impact of going through a disaster. Preparation and communication can save lives and property.
We are holding another get together on Tuesday evening, April 30 in the Lansdowne Community Hall. Please come along and bring your ideas and thoughts on how we can work together to be prepared for our future. Foe further information please contact Len Keogh on 6556 7354 or Margaret on 6556 7146.
Well, done to all the Lansdowne School students who competed at their school cross country recently. Students who qualified will head to Hannam Vale next Tuesday, March 26 where they will compete in the Small Schools Cross Country event.
Lansdowne School will participate in the Easter Hat activities, parade and assembly which will be held on Thursday, March 28. Students will participate in a number of fun Easter activities, including making their hat to wear in the parade.
The parade will start at 11am under the COLA followed by the assembly and raffle draw.
On Thursday evening, April 18 commencing at 7pm the Upper Lansdowne Hall will present for a wonderful evening of entertainment when they will be hosting Tasmanian singer songwriter, Clair Ann Taylor. She is bringing her band with her including Beau Thomas on drums, bassist Louis Gill, Jethro Pickett on guitar and lap steel and Randal Muir on keys, organ, and piano accordion. You can expect a great night of music.
Sunday, February 24 is the regular Open Music Day at the Lansdowne Community Hall. Come along for a super fund day with great music, good company, and great food. Doors open 11am and only $1 entry.
