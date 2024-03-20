Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/News

Tinonee Topics: Name change for Wingham pharmacy

By Pam Muxlow
March 21 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pam Muxlow assists with the official name change of Advantage Pharmacy in Wingham. Picture supplied.
Pam Muxlow assists with the official name change of Advantage Pharmacy in Wingham. Picture supplied.

Passing of Col Webster

Deepest sympathy is extended to the family of the late Colin (Col) Webster of Tinonee who died on Sunday, March 17 at the age of 81 years. Col is survived by his loving family and his funeral will be held at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Crematorium on Friday, March 22 commencing at 10am.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.