Tinonee Topics: Name change for Wingham pharmacy

Deepest sympathy is extended to the family of the late Colin (Col) Webster of Tinonee who died on Sunday, March 17 at the age of 81 years. Col is survived by his loving family and his funeral will be held at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Crematorium on Friday, March 22 commencing at 10am.
The Historical Society held their monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 19 at the museum.
Members paused to remember the recent passing of former local Mrs Judith Doove (nee Gollan) and also Tinonee resident Col Webster, before proceeding with the business at hand.
Member Peter Langdown was complimented on his work on the upgrade in the boating room and hallway as well as David who is continuing to work on the front fence. Scott has worked hard in the garden and it is starting to look like someone cares about it and by September, when the Society celebrates its 21st birthday it should be a wonderful splash of colour.
Planning has begun for the celebrations on September 28 and this includes contacting past members for the day which will include a light lunch in the grounds (weather permitting) and a chance to look through the museum and the various outdoor displays.
We have come a long way since the early days and many thanks go to the work of members and support of visitors.
I just wish some of the users of Claxton Street, between The Buckett's Way and Cotton Street, would slow down a little bit. The speed limit is set at 50km and not over this as some drivers tend to do, and there are the potholes developing again between Winter and Cotton Street than need council's attention.
It is only a short stretch of road but safety concerns should be observed at all times, it is surprising and lucky that there hasn't been an accident on this stretch which is also used by the local school bus.
I was delighted to have been asked to attend the official name change over from Guardian Pharmacy to Advantage Pharmacy in the Wingham Shopping Complex by owner Nathan Cooper on Wednesday, March 20. It went off well with members of the staff and head office representatives who were joined by local customers to enjoy a cuppa with biscuits and were presented with a gift bag by Nathan and his staff.
I was also invited to cut the official ribbon held by two staff members as I stood with Nathan and two staff and the Advantage officials, Peter and Pat. It was a successful morning with a further opening at both the Taree and Chatham pharmacies later in the day.
Congratulations and best wishes for the continued success of Nathan and his business venture in Wingham, Taree and Chatham.
This past week has been one of celebrations of birthdays for several family members and friends.
My late brother Alan would have celebrated his 85th birthday on March 13 - I still remember with fond memories my eldest brother.
March 14 marked the 84th birthday of dear friend Helen Bennett, next came my cousin Peter in Victoria who celebrated his day on the March 15.
Saturday March 16 was a happy day for my dear Aunt Gwen Greaves of Taree who celebrated her 95th birthday and was taken to Harrington Hotel for a surprise lunch and was joined by 11 others, including nieces and partners, a nephew and his wife who had travelled from the Hawkesbury region and a neighbour. Aunt was presented with some lovely flowers and several gifts and during lunch before cutting the birthday cake make by niece Di, which doubled as dessert.
It is some time since John and I have been to the Harrington Hotel and enjoyed the extensive extension with a fabulous view over the channel and breakwall. There was even a dolphin seen swimming in the channel. A number of photos were taken of Aunt's special day.
Come Sunday, March 17 - St. Patrick's Day - it was the birthday of cousin Denyse in Queensland, so gave her phone call to wish her all the best for her day.
Sunday was also the birthday of dear friend Bev Clancy who turned 85 years old and despite the damp weather and light showers which caused some minor changes to the celebrations that were to have taken place in her garden, many family members and friends gathered under cover to wish her a wonderful day beginning with morning tea and followed by lots delicious goodies to enjoy over talk and catch ups
A special birthday cake made by friend Jenny, was cut as all sang Happy Birthday and lots of photos of Bev's large family were taken to remember this special event and all hope you get to celebrate many more.
