Free Youth Week events across Mid Coast

Youth Week is a great opportunity for young people aged between 12 and 24 to have fun at live events, have their voice heard and showcase their talents in a photography competition.
Youth Week is this year being celebrated from April 11 to 21 across the Mid-Coast region. All activities are free but have limited places so register now to reserve your space.
There are plenty of ways to celebrate including the Youth Arts Festival at the Manning Entertainment Centre.
The festival has two days of fun starting with Beats on the Bank - Live n Loud on Friday, April 12 from 6-9pm. Markets and workshops kick-off on Saturday, April 13 from 10am-4pm and a performance from 6-9pm caps off the festival.
Later in the week, painting workshops will be held in Bulahdelah and Hawks Nest, while resume writing and jobs search skills workshops and a sushi-making workshop will be held at MidCoast Libraries.
The week finishes with an outdoor movie night at Gloucester District Park Sport Grounds and a trivia evening at Forster Civic Centre.
"Youth Week is a chance to celebrate the amazing young people of the Mid-Coast, who make up 12 per cent of our population," libraries, community and cultural services manager, Alex Mills said.
MidCoast Council is also running a Youth Week photography competition around this year's theme, Express, Empower, Get Loud! with a $100 voucher awarded for first prize.
The winner will be chosen by the public so everyone can get involved by voting for their favourite photo.
A selection of submitted photographs will be on exhibition on the outside walls of the Manning Regional Art Gallery.
Submissions for the photography competition are already open and close on Sunday, April 21.
For more information about the photography competition and Youth Week activities head over to www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/YouthWeek2024.
All Youth Week activities have been designed by young people from across the MidCoast including headspace Taree's Youth Reference Group.
