Gavin Williams soars high following unexpected death

His award description stated: "Gavin has provided assistance to training of Bronze Medallion and IRB crew certificates during the season. He completed over 80 hours on patrol and is involved with water safety for events that the club is involved in such as triathlons, the Dorsal Club 2 Club swim and Professionals Weekend of Surf. Gavin also is an age manager and assists in coaching our board squad. Gavin also this season gained his IRB driver's award and is an enthusiastic club member. Gavin also receives the Highest Number of Patrol Hour award for 2015."