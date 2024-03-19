Gavin Williams soars high following unexpected death

Forster Surf Life Saving (SLS) Club, the Lower North Coast SLS Branch and SLS NSW have lost an outstanding asset following the unexpected death of Gavin 'Gav' Williams.
"I am deeply saddened for his family who has lost a great man - his partner, Amanda Williams, and her children Alana, Olivia and James, have all been 'fixtures' with Gav in our club, since arriving in Forster over a decade ago," Forster SLSC president, John Quinn said.
"Alana was an under nine nipper in 2011 and all three kids passed through the nippers program and became patrolling members.
"Amanda is currently on patrol and serves extra duties as the club social director, is co-convenor of the annual bare foot bowls night and organiser of the annual presentation nights.
"I am also deeply saddened that Gav will be with us no more at his surf club.
"Attempting to list his accomplishment is to risk missing out on some of his contributions to SLS and to the wider community."
Significantly though, Gavin Williams was awarded the Forster SLSC Gordon Godwin Club Person of the Year in 2015.
His award description stated: "Gavin has provided assistance to training of Bronze Medallion and IRB crew certificates during the season. He completed over 80 hours on patrol and is involved with water safety for events that the club is involved in such as triathlons, the Dorsal Club 2 Club swim and Professionals Weekend of Surf. Gavin also is an age manager and assists in coaching our board squad. Gavin also this season gained his IRB driver's award and is an enthusiastic club member. Gavin also receives the Highest Number of Patrol Hour award for 2015."
Us 'clubbies' live in the same street as people, we're walking in the same shopping centre, driving behind you on the same road. Our training, we take it with us wherever we go.- The late Gavin Williams
In January 2017, Gav received front page media coverage when, although not on beach patrol, he helped successfully resuscitate a neighbour on a driveway in Forster.
He was reported saying: "It was my lifesaving training that kicked in to do it.
"Us 'clubbies' live in the same street as people, we're walking in the same shopping centre, driving behind you on the same road. Our training, we take it with us wherever we go."
More media coverage in August 2018 resulted from praises by a Taree paddle boarder after getting into difficulty off Bennetts Headland at Forster.
A member of the public witnessed the man's futile struggle to paddle against the gale-force winds and alerted authorities.
Within minutes the call-out team from Forster SLSC had received notification and gathered at their club house ready to launch their rubber duck in deteriorating conditions.
Gavin and club-mate, Simon Lee were tasked to crew the Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB), while club captain, Bruce Higgs, Anthony Harris and Greg Randall were all on hand to assist with multiple rescue agencies in achieving a successful rescue.
Not to be satisfied with on and in water roles, Gav received the 2018 Newcastle Permanent Branch Rookie Official of the Year award.
This award was followed up the next year when Gav was named the 2019 Newcastle Permanent Branch Masters Lifesaver of the Year.
For the third year in succession Gavin Williams was mentioned in the 2019-20 Newcastle Permanent Branch Awards for Excellence for his role in launching UAV (uncrewed aerial vehicle) surveillance along the Lower North Coast.
The branch had been invited to send two members to SLSNSW head office to be trained up to deliver the UAV course on behalf of SLSNSW.
Julie Wilcox and Gavin Williams attended the course and began local courses.
In the ensuing 2021 course, Gavin, along with other instructors, led 17 UAV course participants through a day of practical and a day of theory guidance.
A participant in this course, Great Lakes Advocate senior journalist, Jeanene Duncan recalled: "I have in the past done a couple of UAV beach monitoring shifts with Gav. He was a great teacher, and will be truly missed."
Black Head SLSC president, and fellow UAV trainer and pilot, Suz Gerrish described Gav as a loveable larrikin.
He was always there for others, she said.
"Surf and UAVs were his passion."
The 2023 SLSNSW annual report listed the enhanced UAV competencies as a LNC branch highlights.
The UAV team under the stewardship of Gavin Williams, Suzanne Gerrish and Julie Wilcox had raised the capacity of the LNC responding to critical incidents.
Gav's IRB skills were pushed to the limit during the March 2021 floods in Taree.
As part of the 25-strong SLS Lower North Coast support operations team, Gav assisted in evacuating communities and participating with rescues including seven Taree MidCoast Council workers after they had spent 30 hours in their stranded truck.
"Gav was an extremely active part of surf life saving - from patrolling, nippers, water safety, UAC, IRB at the club and branch levels," Mr Quinn said.
"He has worked with police, paramedics, SES, rescue helicopters, fire services and Marine Rescue NSW.
"Most importantly, he upheld the prime function of SLS in possessing a Bronze Medallion to promote beach safety and, as a trainer, passing on his knowledge, skills and passion for SLS to others.
"Vale Gavin Williams."
