Could Forster Tuncurry fireworks fizzle out?

One of the most popular events on the Christmas New Year calendar could be on the chopping block if councillors do not approve a recommendation from professional staff.
According to MidCoast Council economic development project officer, Lianna Koller the existing budget to operate the two fireworks displays was $55,000, which was higher than other community-hosted New Year's Eve fireworks in the region.
This factor was primarily due to the complexities of the locations where the fireworks were launched from barges in the Manning River and Wallis Lake, Ms Koller said.
While council has received, and has advised councillors to accept a proposal for the Taree event, the recommendation for the Forster-Tuncurry was not successful.
"As a result of there being no suitable proposals for Forster-Tuncurry, and given the reputational risk to council if there is no fireworks display, it is recommended that council continue to host the fireworks display in 2024, while continuing to seek a suitable group to take over this event."
The proposal will be debated during the MidCoast Council monthly ordinary meeting from 2pm at Yalawanyi Ganya, Taree this Wednesday, March 20.
