MidCoast citizenship ceremony above board

Nearly two months after the mayor, Claire Pontin changed the date for this year's Australia Day citizenship ceremony, and following her apology, MidCoast Council continues to be questioned about the controversial date swap.
In the days leading up to this week's ordinary meeting, scheduled for 2pm on Wednesday, March 20 in Taree, Cr Peter Epov has asked the general manager, Adrian Panuccio to explain under what specific authority listed within the Local Government Act 1993, was the mayor permitted to postpone the 2024 Australia Day citizenship ceremony?
The scheduling and co-ordination of Australian citizenship ceremonies is governed by the Department of Home Affairs in accordance with the Australian Citizenship Ceremonies Code, rather than the Local Government Act 1993, Mr Panuccio said.
"The Australian Citizenship Ceremonies Code, issued by the Department of Home Affairs, allows councils to hold their citizenship ceremony on Australia Day, or three days prior or proceeding Australia Day," he said.
"Council holds four other citizenship ceremonies across the year, on various days as determined by the mayor and general manager."
