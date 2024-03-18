Manning River Times
Manning River Times
Fearful residents reveal burnout battle before two hit in fiery crash

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
March 19 2024 - 8:31am
RESIDENTS living in fear have spoken out about their six-month campaign to stop hoons and spectators meeting up at a Mid Coast intersection and performing burnouts in the night.

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

