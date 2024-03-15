It's official: Taree Universities Campus has a stunning new home

Two years after funding was secured by the Taree Universities Campus to move across the road from the Stacks Finance building in Pulteney Street, Taree to their new home, the community finally came together for the building's official opening.
On Thursday evening, March 14, a crowd of around 200 people attended the joyous occasion.
"It's a space to really celebrate because of this beautiful view and we just feel now that wow, has this really happened?" Taree Universities Campus (TUC) CEO, Donna Ballard said.
"A highlight for me was seeing the community support, and the mix of people that feel connected with this space now.
"It was a real range of community from all the people that you'd normally see at those kinds of events, but then lots of other people that you don't. We would have had 30 of our current students come which I felt was really lovely."
Guests were greeted to the occasion with live music provided by local musician Patrick Hayes with welcome canapes and drinks.
After the official speeches and cutting of the ribbon by Member for Lyne, Dr David Gillespie, a campus tour was conducted, with food and refreshments to follow.
While the purpose of the TUC building is providing university students with a welcoming space, the building is also imbued with art and Biripi culture.
A mural painted by Uncle Russell now takes pride of place on the building's outer wall facing Pulteney Street, and at the official opening, the Stack family were presented by a painting of gum leaves over water, painted by Lilly Saunders, granddaughter of Uncle Russell, as a gift for the three years of rent-free accommodation across the road.
Biripi man and multidisciplinary creative, Michael Scarrott has created a world-first installation for the TUC building, titled Guyiwan - Gathang for grey nurse shark, the Biripi totem. Michael described it, via video as he could not be physically present at the event, as a "flagship diamond polished, acrylic, luminous floating panel".
The next big thing will be the opening of a special space within the building.
"I don't really want to talk about the next thing yet because we're still recovering from the last one," Donna laughed.
But she did talk, about how the foyer will be turned into a gallery space.
"We've got incredibly artistic people working on that who are also really connected to community. So they bring in those stories of the people around us that are going to be celebrated in that space. So that'll be our next thing."
TUC has also been working on its Reconciliation Action Plan.
"It has gone through a few revisions now and it's currently in with Reconciliation Australia for feedback," Donna said.
The plan contains digital artwork by Hannah Earley, which was considered by the TUC team as "too good just to live in a document".
Donna said they felt the need to use Hannah's artwork in another way.
"So she gave us permission and we'll be paying her for the sections of that artwork now that are actually in the ceiling tiles in our foyer space. She has created these images that she says are all about a place of learning. So it's beautiful."
Once the foyer gallery has been completed, Donna envisages the space as being a place where anyone in the community, not just students, can come in and stay awhile, enjoy the artworks and use the Wi-Fi.
"We want people to feel like they can just walk in there and sit and hang for a while, and have a feeling that everyone's welcome in this space," she said.
