Emergency preparedness for animals, pets, livestock and landholders

Do you have a plan for your animals as well as your family and farm in the event of an emergency?
If not, this free evening workshop on Tuesday, April 9 from Hunter Local Land Services in partnership with Manning Landcare is sure to be an eye opener.
With natural disasters such as fires and floods all too "normal" these days, now is the time to plan and prepare, not when the next crisis is bearing down on us.
With changing climate conditions it is important to be prepared for fires, floods and other emergencies and now is the time to prepare.
NSW Department of Primary Industries together with Hunter Local Land Services and Cessnock Council invite you to this free event, dinner and included, where they will help you build your property preparation plan.
The evening begins at MidCoast Council Chambers, Biripi Way, Taree at 5.45pm with dinner and and information session, followed by the workshop, which finishes at 9pm.
For more information contact Heidi Chappelow on 0475 573 740 or Heidi.chappelow@lls.nsw.gov.au.
You can register for this event by clicking on this link.
