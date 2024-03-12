Vintage View - Films from our Past show bygone days of Taree

Do you remember when the clock tower was located in the middle of Victoria and Manning Streets?
Do you remember the heady days of the famous Taree Aquatic Festival? When Waltons and the Elite Cafe in Victoria Street were business and recreational landmarks?
Did you head to the Taree pool to cool off in the middle of summer holidays?
And did you view the cream boats, sailing and speed boats head up and down the Manning River?
If you have been a long time resident of Taree and the Manning Valley, these locations and activities were a large part of the social fabric of our region.
Cundletown Museum is bringing the past to life, for older residents and newcomers in recent years, with their newest "Movie Afternoons" venture.
Titled Vintage View - Films From Our Past, the movies shown will be some early films of bygone days in the Manning from the museum's collection.
These movies capture the Manning visually and authentically. Who knows, you may even see yourself captured in time!
The first of these movie afternoons is planned for Sunday, May 12 at 2pm. Admission is a gold coin donation
Come along, bring a friend or two, and enjoy a trip down memory lane.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.