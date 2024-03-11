Police target prohibited drugs and domestic violence in three-day operation

Mid North Coast Police have made a number of arrests in the Wauchope area as part of a targeted three-day operation.
Operation King Tide was a high-visibility proactive police operation which saw officers engage with the community in Wauchope to reduce and prevent crime over the weekend.
The three-day operation started on Thursday, March 7 and concluded on Saturday, March 9.
About 10am on Thursday, March 7 police executed a search warrant at a unit on High Street, Wauchope, where they allegedly located and seized an amount of cannabis and methamphetamine.
A 49-year-old woman was charged with two counts of possess prohibited drug, and was issued a court attendance notice to appear before Port Macquarie Local Court on Wednesday, March 27.
About 11.45am on Friday, March 8 police attended a home on Farlow Street, Wauchope, to conduct a FPO and WPO compliance search.
A search of the property allegedly revealed an amount of cannabis and three fireworks.
A 21-year-old woman was issued a court attendance notice for possess prohibited drug and handle explosive/precursor without authorising licence. She will appear before Port Macquarie Local Court on Friday, April 26.
About 1pm on Friday, March 8 police attended a home on Muston Street, Port Macquarie, where they located a man wanted on three outstanding warrants.
A 27-year-old man was arrested and taken to Port Macquarie Police Station where he was charged with three counts of stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm (domestic), two counts of common assault (DV), destroy or damage property =$2000 (DV), and intentionally choke etc person with recklessness (DV).
He appeared before Port Macquarie Local Court on Saturday, March 9 where he was formally refused bail to appear before the same court on Wednesday, March 27.
About 3.20pm on Saturday, March 9 police attended a licensed premises on Oxley Street, Taree, where they arrested a 30-year-old man following an investigation into three alleged break and enters on the Mid North Coast.
He was taken to Taree Police Station where he was charged with three counts of aggravated break and enter dwelling etc in company steal, be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, and deal with property proceeds of crime.
He appeared before Port Macquarie Local Court on Sunday, March 10 where he was formally refused bail to appear before the same court today, March 11.
Mid North Coast Police District Crime Manager, Detective Inspector Peter O'Reilly, said the three-day operation was a "success".
"We conducted covert operations including search warrants, firearms prohibition order searches, arresting some domestic violence offenders and seizing drugs," Det. Insp. O'Reilly said.
"There were two search warrants conducted in relation to prohibited drugs.
"During those searches there were amounts of cannabis and methamphetamine seized and a number of [people] who will now be facing the courts for those matters."
Det. Insp. O'Reilly said officers, through the operation, worked to ensure the community's safety.
"[The operation included] seizing drugs that pose a threat to the community... we want to take those drugs out of the community," he said.
"The Wauchope and Hastings sector was identified as an area to try this operation and to have a highly-visible presence and it was a success for the community."
Det. Insp. O'Reilly said Mid North Coast Police are looking to roll out similar operations across the district in the future.
The operation was assisted by a range of NSW Police units including Northern Region RES and Domestic Violence High-Risk Offender Team, RAPTOR North, Marina Area Command, Mounted Unit, PolAir, Dog Unit, Rural Crime Prevention Team, Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, Youth Command, Police Transport Command and Licensing Police.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.