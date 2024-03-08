Young athletes lead way at surf State titles

Hot but otherwise perfect conditions has helped the state's best young surf athletes claim a slew of new medals at the 2024 NSW Surf Life Saving Age Championships at Queenscliff..
Two more water zones were opened on Friday, March 8 to accommodate the increase in participants, with athletes from U9s to U14s all mingling across the carnival.
After spending their first ever day of State Championships on the sand, U9 athletes transitioned into the water and showed the future is truly bright, with athletes displaying some incredible skills in the afternoon's finals package.
Cody Kratzmann from Yamba SLSC earned his and the Far North Coast club's second gold medal of the championships in the U9 Male Surf Race, while Clive Morriss of Avoca Beach SLSC pipped a pair of Lachlan's - Darragh from Gerringong SLSC and Thompson from Cooks Hill SLSC - to the U9 Male Board gold.
The Hunter club's Lachlan would feature again among the medals less than half an hour later when he teamed up with Gus Butler and Jonah Whiteman and came in second behind Cronulla SLSC's Beau Day, Luca Greene and Batiste Guilbert in the Board Relay.
Kyah Fitzsimmons picked up a gold medal for The Lakes SLSC in the U9 Female Board, pipping Aria Freeman from Bulli SLSC who grabbed a pair of silvers, the first coming moments earlier in the Surf Race.
Swansea Belmont SLSC continues to hold off all challengers for the overall point score podium and has a tight grasp on second spot behind reigning champions, North Bondi SLSC.
The Sydney club had significant success on the beach, where a dominant win for Katani Christopher, Emmeline Henrici, Zara Maybury and Claudia White in the U10 Female Beach Relay was a highlight.
In the older age groups, Redhead SLSC featured prominently - in the U14 Female Board Rescue, Alannah Dimmock and Evie Waller beat the strong sister duo, Ella and Ashley Pegrum from Black Head SLSC.
Redhead was then beaten themselves to the post in the U13 Male Board Relay, missing out to Leo Allsopp, Dean Arghyros, and Alfie George of Cudgen Headland SLSC.
Oliver Blatchford, Bede Davidson, and Burton Hepple grabbed gold for them in the U12 Male Board Relay.
Back on the sand, Cronulla SLSC's Jasmine Shardlow went one better than her first attempt last year, trading in her U9 silver for an U10 gold in the Female Beach Flags.
The 2024 NSW Surf Life Saving Age Championships, presented by Your local club, continues tomorrow with all ages U11-U14 building their way towards a finals package on Sunday, set to be streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and Kayo Sports.
