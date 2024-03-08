Manning River Timessport
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Young athletes lead way at surf State titles

Toni Bell
By Toni Bell
March 8 2024 - 5:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hot but otherwise perfect conditions has helped the state's best young surf athletes claim a slew of new medals at the 2024 NSW Surf Life Saving Age Championships at Queenscliff..

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toni Bell

Toni Bell

Editor

Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.