Welcome to the world, Reuben James Connolly

A son, Reuben James, has been born to proud parents Madeleine-Mae Higgins and Jordan Connolly of Taree.
Reuben was born at Manning Base Hospital on February 21, weighing 2.91 kilograms, and is their first child.
Proud grandparents are Anthony Davies of Darawank, Julianne Higgins of Tuncurry, and Eddie and Kellie Connolly of Black Head.
Proud great grandparents are Sylvia Connolly of Black Head, Beryl Higgins of Forster, Kerron Donelly of Richmond and Cheryl Leaver of Windsor.
The Manning River Times invites new parents to celebrate the birth of their baby with a free announcement in the print edition of the newspaper as well as online.
Forms are available in the hospital pack or by contacting the Times on 6552 1988. Alternatively, email the details and your photo to toni.bell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.