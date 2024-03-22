Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Community/Babies, Weddings & Obituaries

Welcome to the world, Reuben James Connolly

By Staff Reporters
March 22 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A son, Reuben James, has been born to proud parents Madeleine-Mae Higgins and Jordan Connolly of Taree.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.