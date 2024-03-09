Here's cheers, council approves TasteFest request

The annual TasteFest on the Manning event has received a ringing endorsement from two councillors after organisers, the Lions Club of Taree, asked MidCoast Council for a temporary suspension to the Alcohol Prohibited Area in Queen Elizabeth Park.
TasteFest will this year be held on Friday and Saturday, April 5-6 on the foreshore.
The event is being held for the entertainment and benefit of the local community, economic and destination development manager, Tanya Lipus reported to councillors.
Security is being engaged for the event to assist with alcohol and crowd management, she said.
"I am often on the record voting against the suspension of alcohol in parks around the Mid-Coast LGA (local government area)," Cr Peter Howard said.
"However, I consistently vote for the exception of TasteFest to proceed and for this to be approved," Cr Howard said.
"I think it is a wonderful event for the area and I fully support it."
Deputy mayor, Alan Tickle said the organising committee's history was exemplary.
"The way they have managed the alcohol aspect, there have been no incidents of concern and this approval will be consistent with past approvals by council," Cr Tickle said.
As part of the event approval process the event organiser will be required to submit a risk management plan and provide proof of a liquor licence specific to the event.
Aimed at showcasing local produce and providing event visitors with a fun, relaxed atmosphere where they can connect directly with producers, TasteFest is a community run event which has been successfully held on the Manning River foreshore for a number of years
TasteFest provides networking opportunities for suppliers ranging from boutique locals to regional distributors.
Event activities include a dinner held in a large marquee on the foreshore and a free concert on the riverbank stage on the Friday evening, April 5.
Saturday activities will include food, entertainment, craft beer and wine stalls with a focus on the enjoyment of casual dining along the Manning River.
Entertainment will consist of music (live and recorded), food talks and presentations, water activities (rubber duck race) and children's activities and amusements.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.