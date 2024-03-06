Tinonee Topics: Making hay while the sun shines

Noticed several of the farmers along the road going from Tinonee to Wingham have been taking advantage of the pastures that have flourished of late with the rainfall and sunshine, and have been turning it into round bales of hay to store for a later date.
Most residents in Tinonee and along Tinonee Road are taking advantage of the upcoming MidCoast Council clean up of bulky waste materials. Looking at some of the items it is a shame that they cannot be recycled or repurposed. We haven't as yet gone through our stuff but no doubt there will be something found in time for the pick up.
I know I have made mention of the many potholes and rough conditions of the road on the Wingham side of the little blue bridge at the entrance to Tinonee but it would have to be amongst the worst in a built up area.
Another notorious stretch of road is that on Claxton Street between Winter Street and Cotton Street (Tinonee Road) as it is difficult to negotiate the huge holes; not good for those drivers who have lighter smaller cars such as myself.
Come on council give us something for all those dollars we pay in our rates.
Members of Tinonee Friendship Group met at the Memorial School of Arts Hall on Wednesday, March 6 and had a fun time. Members are looking forward to attending the 2024 Seniors Concert to be held at Club Taree on Tuesday, March 26. These days are always a fun time and a good chance to catch up with fellow seniors from with the district.
Early notice has been given that there will not be a monthly meeting of the Tinonee Hall Committee during March and the next one will be held on Saturday, April 13.
Many thanks go out to the members who recently trimmed the hedge at the front entrance of the Hall.
This coming Saturday, March 9, marks the 55th anniversary since I sailed out of Sydney Harbour aboard the SS Northern Star bound for England via the Pacific Ocean and the Panama Canal for what became an incredible two and half years catching up with my English relations and seeing many countries in Europe and later Asia on the return journey home. It is a journey that I will always remember and never regret having done.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.