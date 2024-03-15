Manning River Times
Welcome to the world, Mackenzie Grace Higgins

Toni Bell
By Toni Bell
March 15 2024 - 3:00pm
Mackenzie Grace Higgins was born at Manning Base Hospital on February 23, 2024. Picture supplied.
Renee and Mitchell Higgins of Coolongolook are thrilled to announce the arrival of their daughter Mackenzie Grace Higgins.

