Flood damaged riverbank to undergo stabilisation work

Work to repair the Wingham Tennis Club, which was impacted by the 2021 flood, will begin after MidCoast Council appointed a contractor to undertake stabilisation work to a section of the Manning River.
The project has been awarded to Ground Stabilisation Systems, which operates out of Newcastle.
Following the flood the federal and state governments established the Community Local Infrastructure Recovery Program to help councils replace community infrastructure impacted by floods.
Council applied for support in May 2022 and received funding mid-2023 to repair and/or replace impacted community infrastructure.
The project will involve embankment stabilisation; soil nail supported tensioned mesh and shotcrete walls along with associated civil construction works to the riverbank adjacent to the Wingham Tennis Courts.
Restoration of the riverbank will allow further restoration works (by separate contract) to the tennis club facilities and for the community to continue to use the tennis courts safely; as well as mitigate against future flooding impact, MidCoast Council strategy and projects manager, Amanda Hatton reported.
Work associated with the tender is due to be completed by June 30 in accordance with the approved funding deed under the Community Local Infrastructure Recovery Program.
