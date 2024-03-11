Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/News
Council

Flood damaged riverbank to undergo stabilisation work

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated March 12 2024 - 4:14pm, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Work to repair the Wingham Tennis Club, which was impacted by the 2021 flood, will begin after MidCoast Council appointed a contractor to undertake stabilisation work to a section of the Manning River.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.