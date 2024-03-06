'Family features' not included in Wingham Racecourse masterplan

A request from members of the community for additional family features - including playgrounds, a skatepark, dog park and bike trails - will not be included in the Wingham Racecourse masterplan.
However, MidCoast Council has plans to develop several key recreation and open space strategies for the Wingham community, including the development of the MidCoast Walking and Cycling plan later this year.
The requests were some of the 78 submissions council received during a feedback period, in July-August last year, of the draft masterplan.
During the February 28 council meeting, councillors were unanimous in their support for the plan.
However, motoring enthusiast, Cr Peter Howard was disappointed a motorsport facility was not backed.
"I have been a supporter of putting motor sport in this area as a business opportunity for a long period of time and I was disappointed to see that council hasn't seen fit to perhaps investigate this a little bit further in the masterplan," Cr Howard said.
"I believe this is a business opportunity for Mid-Coast and something that we are perfectly positioned in taking advantage of, being central between Sydney and Brisbane, where there is no known motorsport facilities of any kind of standard."
Council staff said this was 'not supported due to noise pollution, efficient use of existing space for a diverse range of events/user groups and limitations that a specific motorsport facility may impose on these alternative uses'.
But five submissions asking for additional space for overnight stays did receive support..
Council staff agreed overnight camping could be offered for up to 50 caravan/RVs in conjunction with an on-site event.
"A review of this layout has allowed for a further 25 lots to be incorporated into the masterplan noting that these sites are generous in size and could be reconfigured by event organisers to accommodate further caravans/RVs."
'The intention for overnight camping at this site is for it to be in conjunction with an event being held (i.e. overnight camping will not be permitted at the site outside of approved events).
The implementation of the plan is dependent on securing external funding to enable delivery, staff reported.
Dr Dheera Smith said she was disappointed the plan would not be enacted until receiving grant monies.
"This is too bad because it is a real opportunity for an interesting space to be developed," Cr Smith said.
