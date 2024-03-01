Can you help police locate Orey?

Manning Great Lakes Police District officers are asking for public assistance to help locate a man wanted on outstanding warrants.
Thirty-seven-year-old Orey Kliendienst's whereabouts are unknow.
However, he was last known to be in the Nowendoc, Wingham, Taree and surrounding areas.
Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen this man, or has information of his whereabouts, is urged to call Taree Police on 5594 8299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au
Information is treated in strict confidence.
The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.
