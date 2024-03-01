Man flown to John Hunter following mountain bike accident

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to Tinonee to transport a trauma patient to John Hunter Hospital on Friday afternoon, March 1, 2024.
A man and his wife, who were visiting from Morisset, were mountain biking on the trails in the mountain bike park in Kiwarrak State Forest.
The couple were near Green Hills Road in the forest when the man came off a jump and broke a leg.
Paramedics treated the man and transported him to Tinonee Sporting Oval where the helicopter was waiting to take him to John Hunter Hospital.
Manning Great Lakes Police, Taree VRA, NSW Ambulance paramedics and Tinonee RFS were all on the scene.
