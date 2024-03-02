Trail running returns to the Great Lakes

Australia's freshest off road trail running event, traversing the Great Lakes, the Lakes Trail Festival, is back.
The first weekend in July will see trail runners descend on the twin coastal towns of Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest to explore the regions tracks, trails and beaches.
At the Lakes Trail Festival runners can complete 100 kilometre, 70 kilometre, 50 kilometre, 30 kilometre or 12 kilometre. There also will be a one kilometre trail experience for the kids.
Solo runners can go for a quick run or go all day in the ultimate 100 kilometre.
Teams run the 100km course separated into four legs or the 50 kilometre in two legs and finish together as a team.
The race starts and finishes in Hawks Nest taking runners through the Myall Lakes National Park featuring one of the State's largest coastal lake systems, remarkable dune systems and over 40 kilometre of beaches.
The course tracks along beaches, past lakes, through forests capturing some of the most stunning coastal scenery in the Australia.
The 100 kilometre course has arguably the most beautiful half way point in Australia at Seal Rocks.
"The course really captures what is special about the Myall Lakes," race director Richard Old said.
"The race is unique as it combines coastal trails with forest tracks, sand dunes, beaches and rocky headlands taking runners through remote areas that normally do not attract visitors.
"What the routes lack in elevation they makes up for with variety of terrain.
"This is more than just a race, it is an adventure."
Race weekend starts with registration on Friday, July 5 and racing starting on Saturday, July 6.
As this is the middle of the year, the start of the NSW school holidays and aligned to a full moon it's the perfect time of year to go for a run.
"I had this event mapped out for a few years now so it is exciting to see it become a part of the trail running calendar - this festival is special.
"Fully Rad Adventures is passionate about getting people outside and exploring places and trail running is a great way to do that."
The Lakes Trail Festival is about self-discovery, the re-creation of a sense of adventure and encouraging exploration of the natural landscape. It is about challenging runners, taking them to new places and out of their comfort zone.
It is about showcasing the region's stunning coastline and lakes system as well as supporting the local community.
If you have been searching for that next challenge or for a run that will create memories that will last a lifetime then the Lakes Trail Festival is the event.
Entries are now open for the Lakes Trail Festival go to www.lakes100.com.au
For info contact Fully Rad Adventures richard@fullyradadventures.com.au or 0402 519 521.
