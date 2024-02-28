Join Taree Quota for International Women's Day brunch

Taree Quota Club is kicking off their 2024 fundraising year with a brunch to celebrate International Women's Day at Wingham Memorial Services Club.
The event takes place on Saturday, March 9 starting at 9am, a day later than International Women's Day which this year is being celebrated on Friday, March 8 with the theme Let's Inspire Inclusion, to raise awareness on discrimination and gender disparity.
The guest presenter is Megan Baker of Inner World Village who will lead the group in an immersive experience of the positive benefits of sound: Harmony in Rhythm Empowering Women through Sound.
"Taree Quota president, Maureen Eason and her team invite everyone to come along and join in this fun and creative experience that might just change your life," Quotarian Fiona Campbell said.
Tickets are $25 and are available until Monday, March 4 from Wingham Memorial Services Club, Margo's Fashions in Taree, and Ashlea Road Boutique in Wingham.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.