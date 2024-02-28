Tinonee Topics: Air conditioning could be on the way for community hall

The committee of the Tinonee Memorial Hall are looking at some upgrades towards the comfort of patrons during the summer by way of air conditioning and are currently looking at sourcing funding by way of grants to make this happen.
The recently installed cover over the ramp has been completed and will be appreciated by those less mobile especially in the inclement and wet weather.
On Friday, March 1 students have the opportunity of "wearing their favourite hat to school day", an event organised by the newly inducted 2024 Student Representative Council.
The school captains and vice captains for this year were also inducted and they are: captains - Charlotte and Daniel with the vice captains Lara and Kyan. The sports house captains for Gollan, Dean, Wynter and Chapman have also been selected and I am sure all the above students will excel in these positions and bring credit to their school.
Swimming champions for 2024 were as follows: junior boy Archer, junior girl Charlee, senior boy Preston and senior girl Grace. Well done to everyone.
Thanks to the continuing work of Scott in the museum's garden things are starting to look great. A little drop of rain every so often helps and by September, when it is our 21st birthday celebrations, it should be looking a lovely picture.
Get well wishes continue to go out to our members Ray and Barry who are not enjoying the best of health at the moment. The thoughts of all the members are with them and we hope to have them back with us very soon.
On Friday, March 1 my fellow members of Wallamba CWA Branch conducted the Annual World Day of Service this year in the Nabiac Uniting Church, with the service having been prepared by the Christian Women of Palestine.
The branch will be celebrating their 60th birthday on March 25 and plans are in hand to have a party to celebrate this important milestone. Unfortunately none of the original members are still with us, but some of their descendants are and it is hoped to have a happy time with memories and an afternoon tea, hopefully with the famous CWA scones, cream and jam and a birthday cake as well to round off the day.
Work is starting to show some improvements on Tinonee Road between Jonella Drive and Bootawa Dam Road; not sure how long it will take but certainly hope the potholes and widening of the road will be beneficial to all travellers.
Looking for something a little different in a fundraiser? Why not think about supporting the Paint and Sip fundraising evening being organised by St Joseph's Primary School Wingham in the school hall on March 16 commencing at 6pm. Tickets are $34 and includes a two hour painting class, canvas and all paint supplies along with nibbles and a drink on arrival - there is one condition in that it is an 18+ only event.
Happy birthday wishes go out to friend Leigh Murray who is celebrating his birthday again. Leigh is one of those folk who only gets to have a birthday every four years officially having been born on the February 29. Hope it is a good one.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.