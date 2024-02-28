Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Tinonee Topics: Air conditioning could be on the way for community hall

By Pam Muxlow
Updated February 29 2024 - 11:06am, first published 10:16am
Tinonee Hall

The committee of the Tinonee Memorial Hall are looking at some upgrades towards the comfort of patrons during the summer by way of air conditioning and are currently looking at sourcing funding by way of grants to make this happen.

