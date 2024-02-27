Councillor asks for a community decision on mayor's selection

MidCoast councillor Kathryn Bell has called on her fellow councillors to consider how future mayors are selected.
Cr Bell has put forward a notice of motion for this week's ordinary council meeting, Wednesday, February 28, asking for a referendum to be held in conjunction with the 2024 local government election to change the way the mayor attains office.
Councillors also will have to weigh up the costs associated with holding a referendum, which could cost ratepayers up to $90,000 on top of the estimated $893.986 bill charged by the NSW Electoral Commission to conduct the election.
The next local government election will be held on September 14.
Putting forward her motion for debate, Cr Bell said discussions with the NSW Electoral Commission indicated the approximate cost of a referendum/poll with one question would be in the order of 10 per cent of the total election cost.
Each additional question would be another five per cent per question, she said.
The Mid-Coast community has not been provided the democratic and statutory right to decide how their civic leader, their mayor is determined and deserve this opportunity.- Kathryn Bell
"Council currently funds each election by allocating funds on a yearly basis into an election reserve," Cr Bell said.
"It is estimated that at June 30 the election reserve will be $746,296," she said.
"Additional funds will be included in the 2024-25 budget to cover the costs of the September 2024 local government election.
Cr Bell said the motion was asking councillors to acknowledge that a mayor for the Mid-Coast should be the people's choice.
"The Mid-Coast community has not been provided the democratic and statutory right to decide how their civic leader, their mayor is determined and deserve this opportunity, she said.
"This shouldn't be about my or any individual preference.
"The intent of this motion, to hold a poll/referendum is to let the people decide."
