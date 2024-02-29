Resilience team proposed for Lansdowne community

In recent times the Lansdowne community has endured fires, floods and pandemic, with more disasters to come in the future.
The Lansdowne Community Hall Committee invites you to a community meeting on Tuesday evening, March 19 at the hall commencing at 6.30pm to discuss what has worked and what has not worked in the previous disasters, and what we can learn from this to be safer in the future.
CRTs (Community-led Resilience Teams) are being formed in villages along the Mid North Coast and on Tuesday, March 19 we will look at Lansdowne forming our own resilience team, what is involved and how it would work.
We would love your ideas for what else we can do as a community supporting each other. As communication is critical, a well-planned network is vital.
Janine Friedrich, community recovery officer from MidCoast Council, will facilitate the meeting. A free, light supper will be provided.
For further information. contact: Len 6556 7354, email lenkeogh@yahoo.com.au or Margaret Haddon 6556 7146, email margstime@bigpond.com.
Close to 100 people gathered at the Lansdowne Uniting Church on last Sunday to celebrate the centenary of the opening of the church.
Former members of the congregation travelled long distances to be there for the special event.
Former and present ministers of the church conducted a wonderful service. Paster David Freeman hosted the day, the Reverend Tom Pardy (1995-2008) presented a very thoughtful sermon, the Reverend Alan Palmer (1972-1976) led everyone with a litany for a church anniversary, the Reverend Margaret Moon (1990-1995) also attended.
Local man Alan Cross was thanked for his outstanding service of serving the church for the past 80 years.
A special celebration cake was cut and served up with a delicious afternoon tea for everyone outside the church in the surrounding church grounds.
It was another enjoyable day at the Open Music Day held last Sunday at the Lansdowne Community Hall despite having a smaller than usual audience due to a clash with another show. Nine artists perform with each artist singing six songs each.
This was the open music days' third anniversary with the first show held in February 2021 just as we started to come out of COVID restrictions.
As we go into our fourth year, we are looking forward to another great year and putting on great music for our supporters and our community.
The hall committee is seeking sponsors to help fund the prizes for the Lansdowne Community Hall Art Exhibition which will be held on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19.
This is the show's fifth year and each year the show is getting bigger. It is expected that it will be bigger again this year as inquiries and requests for entry forms are already being requested.
All funds go towards the upkeep of our wonderful Lansdowne Community Hall and prizes for the next art show to keep it going.
Contact our hall secretary Rhonda Hardes on 0418 920 984 for any further enquiries regarding entries or if you wish to sponsor a class or part thereof.
Coopernook Service station (Access fuels) will be closed due to upgrades. They will be fully closed from March 4 until March 11.
On March 11 they are hoping to open the kitchen and shop (no fuel) as they are also upgrading their fuel pumps.
They hope to be fully open from March 14.
This weekend, March 1, 2 and 3 is Lansdowne Fishing Club's next outing with the weigh-in at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club on Sunday from 2pm. Target species for double points are tuna and flounder.
Winner of the three monthly bucket draw for a $100 gift card was Jenni Henry.
For those who have not renewed their fishing club memberships, you have until the end of March to renew to be able to attend fishing club activities including presentation at member discounted rates. Memberships are adults $10 and juniors $5.
The next meeting will be on Sunday., March 10 at the club following the meat raffles at 2pm.
Next seafood raffle will be the Easter raffle on Thursday, March 28. All fishing club members are asked to lend a hand on the night.
Once again, the Lansdowne oval grounds have been vandalised by someone driving stupidly around the field and damaging it.
The oval was closed last week due to the wet weather and the soccer club could not train.
Many volunteer hours go into running the soccer club, including improving the playing surface. Extensive administrative effort went into coordinating with council to top-dress the oval during the off-season. Countless hours wasted in a matter of seconds.
The vandalism has occured just four weeks before the soccer season starts. The damage could be deemed a safety issue, and that no soccer can be played until is completely repaired and playable.
It has been reported to the police. If anyone has any information please contact the police or Scott Morrison - public officer/treasurer Lansdowne Football Club, phone 0419 943 329 or email lansdownefc@footballmidnorthcoast.net.au
