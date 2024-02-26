Rural tennis facilities bounce back from the brink

Following two years of community consultation, feedback and submissions, MidCoast Council has adopted the Outdoor Sports Court Strategy and the Sports Lighting Plan for 2023-35.
Councillors voted to adopt the two strategies unopposed during the February ordinary meeting in Taree earlier this month.
Council provides and maintains a variety of open spaces and recreation facilities to cater for the recreational and play pursuits of our community, recreation and open space planner, Neal Ames reported to councillors.
Council's commitment to the community is to protect our natural environment while providing affordable recreation and play opportunities through the provision of high-quality infrastructure that will increase participation and enhance the physical activity undertaken by the community, Mr Ames said.
Council is also committed to the sustainable management of Mid Coast's open spaces, he said.
Both environmental and cultural character and values are protected within our open spaces.
"Council acknowledges the value that traditional owners bring to our natural environments and is committed to promoting and protecting traditional owner engagement and values"
Across the MidCoast LGA (local government area), council manages more than 4100 hectares of public open space, which is made up of 826 parks and reserves, 217 of which are Crown land reserves managed by council on behalf of the NSW Government.
Within these parks and reserves there are 45 sports field facilities, containing 81 individual sports fields.
In addition, council manages numerous other specialist sports facilities, such as multi-purpose courts, tennis courts, basketball courts, skateparks, BMX tracks and 79 play spaces.
"During 2023 we conducted eight separate engagement processes for our planning documents," Mr Ames said.
"Therefore, the level of community input into this extensive planning process is significant, and our confidence is high that we have a clear understanding of what the community wants for our parks and reserves, and the activities that we do in them."
While the draft plans were placed on public exhibition, between October 30-December 3, 2023, council received 64 community submissions via the Have Your Say webpage.
Mr Ames said recommendations to remove some small, rural tennis facilities had been reversed following a large number of submissions outlining the value of these facilities to communities.
"The recommendations to remove these facilities has been changed to consider the viability of each facility at the end of the facility life.
"This will allow council to engage with the community when significant funds need to be invested, and if the usage is demonstrated then decisions can be made based on current use.
"The strategy also notes that if local community groups are obtaining grants to maintain facilities, thus removing the burden from council to maintain the more than 90 tennis courts that we have, then those facilities supported by grant funding do not represent a financial burden for Council and the wider community and they can remain operational."
Based on community feedback, the installation of lighting at Diamond Beach Sports Field was given a medium priority.
