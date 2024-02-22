Inquest into the disappearance of William Tyrrell returns to court

The inquest into the disappearance and suspected death of William Tyrrell returns to court today, Friday February 23.
A directions hearing will be heard this morning before her Honour Magistrate Grahame, Deputy State Coroner in Sydney.
This comes five years after the coronial inquest commenced into William's disappearance in March 2019.
Three-year-old William Tyrrell disappeared from his foster grandmother's home in Kendall on September 12, 2014.
William was playing with his sister on the balcony of the home on Benaroon Drive on the morning he vanished.
It was in the short time his foster mother went inside to make a cup of tea, according to evidence provided in the ongoing coronial inquest, that William disappeared.
The three-year-old was wearing a red Spiderman suit and had been playing "tigers", the coronial inquest was told in 2021.
He has not been seen since, nor has there been any definitive evidence to clearly determine what happened.
The search for what happened to William has been a nine-year long investigation. The team has never given up hope that William will be found.
Strike Force Rosann detectives have been working under the premise that his disappearance was a result of human intervention.
A mountain of growing evidence has been gathered over the past eight years, with the investigation also being plagued by speculation, rumours and distractions.
A search team descended on Kendall in November 2021 for a series of "high intensity" searches following the revelation there was new evidence in the investigation.
The search lasted four weeks and unearthed a number of items that were sent to be forensically examined.
