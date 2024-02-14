Tinonee Topics: Showers of congratulations for golden anniversary

Friday, February 9 was a day to celebrate our 50th wedding anniversary so John and I enjoyed dinner at the Wingham Services Club that evening and enjoyed a dance or two to the music from James Bulley.
Earlier in the day over morning tea friends at Tinonee Historical Social presented me with cards and gifts to mark the occasion and I recalled events from the day so long ago.
On Saturday morning I was booked in for a haircut at 10am with John dropping me off and returning to pick me up as we planned to go to lunch at the club.
Arriving back at the club my cousin, Geoff Ridge and wife Kay from Freeman's Reach were walking into the Club and I thought they had come to see our aunt from Taree.
When I got into the club and The Parkview Function room, I was surprised and overwhelmed to see the room full of relatives on both the Digby/Greaves and Muxlow sides and friends who had come from far and wide.
The biggest surprise was when daughter Fiona came up and hugged me, I just broke down and cried for she had flown in that morning from Townsville to Newcastle and travelled from there with her Aunt Barbara. John and I hadn't seen her for nearly five years. Then son Andrew, wife Sharona and the grandchildren Keala and Korben came up and hugged me. Hubby John had been secretly organising the event for six months, he later told me, and not a word was said by anyone to me.
After the initial shock and getting to say hello to all, friend and RSL Chaplain Rev Trevor Leggott OAM gave us a Prayer of Thanksgiving and Grace before the meal began.
Unfortunately our bridesmaid, Margaret Johnson, was unable to travel from Queenslad due to health issues and our best man, Billy Reed, had sadly passed away some years ago.
My only surviving brother, John and wife Penny travelled from Bribie Island and this made my immediate family complete.
In all some 70+ relatives from all over NSW, Queensland and Victoria joined with a further 20 close friends to make it a day to remember.
I would like to give a big thank you to the staff of Wingham Services Club who were sworn to secrecy and did a great job in serving the guests, preparing the room and providing a cake for the occasion which was used for dessert.
Lots of photos were taken by those present and I have a few on my camera and I am sure I will see many more.
My two children and the grandchildren stayed overnight with John and I before they had to leave next morning; Fiona caught a train to Sydney before flying home to Townsville and Andrew and family driving back to Queensland.
I will long remember this day and I think hubby John deserves a medal for all his undercover work.
This Saturday morning coming, February 17, the monthly meeting of the hall committee will be held commencing at 8.30am. Members and those locals who would like to become part of the committee are welcome to attend and help us continue to run and maintain this precious amenity which has been and establishment for more than 100 years.
On Tuesday, February 20 members of Tinonee Historical Society will hold their February monthly meeting starting at 9am.
Thanks to local, Scott, who is working on our gardens and doing a great job and to Peter, Dave and Barry with the general repairs and maintenance despite the hot and sticky conditions of late.
The Welcome barbecue lunch is being held tomorrow, Friday, and I hope that a lot of the parents were able to get along. Following the lunch the induction of the 2024 school captains, vice captains and SRC leaders were being inducted into their respective roles. We wish the all the best and hope that they make their families and themselves along with the school very proud of them.
