Tinonee Topics: Showers of congratulations for golden anniversary

The biggest surprise was when daughter Fiona came up and hugged me, I just broke down and cried for she had flown in that morning from Townsville to Newcastle and travelled from there with her Aunt Barbara. John and I hadn't seen her for nearly five years. Then son Andrew, wife Sharona and the grandchildren Keala and Korben came up and hugged me. Hubby John had been secretly organising the event for six months, he later told me, and not a word was said by anyone to me.