Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Whooping cough cases spiking: 'Little kids are at tremendous risk'

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
February 15 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr David Durrheim says it's horrible that whooping cough has returned. Picture by Marina Neil
Dr David Durrheim says it's horrible that whooping cough has returned. Picture by Marina Neil

More than 30 whooping cough cases have been recorded in Hunter-New England this year, the most since COVID restrictions stopped many bugs from spreading.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.