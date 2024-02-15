Charity paddle for cancer

It's a relatively well know fact: the Hallidays Point community is generous and caring, regularly holding events to raise money for charity or good causes.
And, that tradition will continue this Saturday, February 17 when a group of young women, the Diamond Surf Chix, hold the SurFebruary Paddle Out for Cancer event.
Money raised will be donated to the Chris O'Brien Lifehouse research facility in Sydney.
The day will kick-off at 10.30am with a barbecue breakfast followed by a paddle out and splash in the ocean at Black Head Beach.
"People can donate and paddle out, bringing a flower for a loved one they have lost to cancer to honour them," co-organiser, Rachael Pavitt said.
Members of the community who may not be so keen to enter the water also are invited to gather on the beach and cheer on the paddlers.
Earlier this week about 80 people had expressed their interest in the paddle out, while the organisers were confident of getting at least another 20.
The event will be supported by Black Head Surf Life Saving Club volunteers.
"We are on a mission to improve the lives of those diagnosed with cancer by funding inspiring and innovative research that benefits all Australians," Rachael said.
"For many cancer patients, every day is a challenge."
But, this is not the end of the story.
Since the start of February, and throughout the month, Rachael, along with her surf chix mates, Michele Brown, Kara Baldwin and Tanya Phillips, will make a daily trek to the surf as part of their fundraising efforts.
It may sound easy to do, but with everything going on in our busy lives, raising a family and working, it isn't always easy, Kara said.
"So you can just imagine what living with cancer is like," she said.
"Every day we get wet; it could be swimming in the ocean, surfing or SUPing, it's just about getting wet," she said.
Rachael explained funds raised would go towards research projects just like some of those funded in 2023 which included programs like computer modelling for jaw reconstruction for mouth, tongue or jaw cancer patients, and affordable 3D printed dental prostheses for oral cancer sufferers all over Australia, including rural areas.
"And, one close to my heart, a research project confirming highly sensitive 'liquid gold' biomarkers for detecting glioblastoma and monitoring this brain cancer's progression," Rachael said.
"Glioblastoma is the most common and deadly type of brain cancer in adults that inevitably resists standard therapy and grows back aggressively, my dear aunty Robyn lost her battle with this disease two years ago."
While surf and conditions for Saturday are looking favourable, a circle on the beach is planned if the weather deteriorates.
For more information, contact 0415 418 477.
